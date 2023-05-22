Warm and humid this week

25 WEATHER — It will be warm and humid for most of this week. Highs will be in the 80s with lows mainly in the 60s Tuesday through Friday.

We will have to watch for a few storm complexes in west Texas to make a run at our area Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The best chances of any rain will be west of I-35. Storms will be weakening as they move in, so the severe weather threat looks rather low across our part of Texas. Isolated pop-up storms look possible Thursday and Friday afternoons.

This weekend will bring more of the same. We may see a slightly better chance of rain Saturday with a few storms in the area. Sunday will bring more isolated activity the way it looks right now. Highs will remain in the 80s this weekend.