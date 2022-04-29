Warm And Humid Spring Weekend

25 WEATHER — Welcome to the weekend! As we transition from April to May, it appears it will all feel about the same with warm and humid conditions. Saturday will bring a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the mid 80s. If a storm can go up, some hail would be possible. Sunday may bring a couple of storms as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Just keep an eye to the sky this weekend if you have outdoor plans.

Next week looks like a typical May week around here. It's the time of year where any little disturbance can kick off a shower or storm pretty much each afternoon and evening. We will go with 20-30% chances everyday next week with highs getting into the upper 80s and low 90s. Just because we have a chance of rain in most days, doesn't mean it will rain at your house each day. If you're lucky, you may get it to rain one or two of the days during the week.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist