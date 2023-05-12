Warm & humid Friday, heavy rain possible this weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought a break in the rain for Central Texas, and today will start out the same way. Expect warm and humid conditions to be around through the day with highs climbing into the mid 80s. With the humidity, it will feel closer to the mid 90s by afternoon.

Our rain-free stretch ends later this evening. Showers and storms are expected to develop to our northwest and attempt to move in, which could lead to a wet overnight and morning. There is a small chance we see some severe storms over our western counties this afternoon, but I think the better dynamics will miss us just to the west...leaving the biggest threat to be flooding through the weekend. A stalled out storm system will send multiple rounds of rain over us through the weekend. While it won't rain the whole weekend, the atmosphere is so full of moisture that when it does rain, it could rain hard. With a lot of rain in a short amount of time, this could lead to flooding. Rainfall amounts could reach 2-4 inches with isolated spots receiving 5 inches or more. Even heavier rains will be focused to our southwest in the Hill country. Any plans for Mom need to be watched closely! Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Beyond this weekend, highs will hang around 80 degrees, but rain chances will slowly decrease. Moisture will be slow to clear the atmosphere, so expect at least daily chances of showers into next weekend.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather