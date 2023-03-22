Warm and humid for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's drizzle, there's plenty of moisture in our atmosphere. While I don't think we will see an all day drizzle, some could see some isolated showers. Once clouds clear this afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 80s. It will also be windy, with south breezes nearing 20mph.

Thursday starts off warm with lows in the upper 60s. South breezes will once again push us into the 80s.

Late Thursday evening into Friday morning brings us another round of storms. Storms will fire along a cold front over West Texas. Those storms should organize into a complex and try to work into our area. Given the time of day, storms should weaken as they approach our area, but one turning briefly severe can't be ruled out. If that happens, the main threat will be high winds and coin sized hail.

All activity should move out Friday afternoon, with a much drier weekend in store! Highs will be in the 70s.

