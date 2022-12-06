Warm and Humid Air Hangs Around Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked Monday's weather, you're going to love the rest of this week. Muggy air is around again for your Tuesday as we are kicking off the day with temperatures in the mid 60s. Highs will climb to near 80° this afternoon. South winds will be around, nearing 15mph at times.

Expect a rather copy-and-paste forecast through much of the work week. A disturbance will swing across North Texas tomorrow which could lead to a few showers across Central Texas. We'll see a weak cold front Friday knocking us back down into the upper 60s for highs Friday and Saturday before warm air surges north again to start off the new week.

A strong front looks to roll in Monday, and with all the warm air percolating ahead of it, we are monitoring for the chance for strong to severe storms as it swings through. Right now, it's very early, but we will keep you advised of the forecast as it evolves. Stay tuned!

Beyond that front, highs should finally go back to normal next week in the 50s.

Have a good Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather