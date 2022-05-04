Warm and Humid Again for Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Well hopefully you enjoyed the small cool-down we had yesterday, because it doesn't look like temperatures will drop that cool for a while here in Central Texas! Gulf humidity is returning this morning thanks to south winds. That will push our temperatures back into the upper 80s. We'll have to watch for some isolated storm development out west as a storm system swings across West Texas. The bigger threat for storms and severe storms will be to our northwest where scattered severe storms look likely.

Our next best chance of rain comes up Thursday as our next storm system gets closer to us. A cold front will arrive leading to more scattered storms during the day. Overall, the severe storm chance is low, but can't be ruled out. If things work out, and we get more widespread storms, some areas could get a beneficial inch of rain. We'll hope for that because things are about to dry out in a big way.

An upper-level heat dome will work in this weekend bringing drier and hot conditions. We'll see highs getting up into the upper 90s with some areas out west notching their first 100 degree day! If we don't get much rain from this next system, Central Texas could end up doing the same. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather