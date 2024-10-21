Warm and dry weather continues Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The morning will be cool, but highs will climb into the mid 80s Monday under mainly sunny skies. Expect warm and dry weather to continue through the week.

Cool mornings slowly warm up this week.

Highs remain above normal

Rain chances look dry through next week.

We'll continue to see a quiet pattern hang around this week with highs above normal. For Monday that will look like highs in the mid 80s, but by the end of the week, we could see some 90s. Morning lows will come up into the mid 60s later this week as an upper-level ridge takes over bringing southerly flow as storm systems go around us instead of sweeping through.

The pattern looks to stay dry and warm into the weekend. There are some signs we could see a break down in it by the middle of next week, but nothing promising.

