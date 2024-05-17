Warm And Drier This Weekend

25 WEATHER — This weekend looks nice, but it will start to warm up a bit more. Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday may have a few more clouds with breezy south winds and highs around 90°.

The beginning of next week will bring more of the same. Highs will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any rain chances should stay to our north and west through Tuesday afternoon.

A weak May cold front will slide into Texas from the north Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will come down a bit both days with more clouds and rain chances around. Highs will be in the upper 80s Wednesday and the middle 80s Thursday. There will be a chance for more storms with locally heavy rain and severe weather possibilities, so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!