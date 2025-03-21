Warm and breezy weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weekend is here, and temperatures will continue to warm up! Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. It will be breezy with south winds blowing at 15-25mph with some higher gusts. Sunday, a cold front will approach the area. We will spend most of the day ahead of the front, so highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s. A couple of storms are possible as we head into Sunday evening as the front moves through the region. A couple of storms could be strong with some hail and gusty winds possible. The best chance of this will be along and east of I-35 down into the Brazos Valley.

The front will move through Sunday night, so Monday looks cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday looks quiet as well as highs climb back into the upper 80s as south winds return. Our next chance of rain will move in by the middle to end of next week. Right now it appears that Friday could bring the best chance, but timing may change a bit as we get closer.

Have a great weekend!