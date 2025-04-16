Warm and breezy weather Thursday and Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Warm and breezy weather can be expected for the end of the week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday both look similar with highs in the upper 80s. Southerly winds will blow at 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph possible. There will be a slight chance of storms northwest of Waco/Temple/Killeen Friday evening, but most of us will likely be dry.

We will not have the prettiest of Easter weekends, but it won't be a total washout either. Saturday will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Highs should be a little cooler in the low 80s with more clouds around during the day. Our best chance of showers and storms appears to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. If the latest models are correct, we should end rain chances from west to east by lunchtime Sunday into the afternoon hours. This would allow for some afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. As far as severe weather chances are concerned, we should be on the lower end of the scale. A few storms may produce some gusty winds and hail from time to time, but that is typical of April. Right now it doesn't appear we will have a major severe threat in our area, but we will watch it closely.