Warm and Breezy Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to muggy air across Central Texas thanks to south winds that brought Gulf moisture overnight. The south winds will hang around today keeping the warm and more muggy air in place. Highs will climb to the lower 80s under partly sunny skies.

Winds will still be in place overnight, so temperatures will only be able to fall into the mid 60s by the time you wake up Wednesday. Wednesday will bring more warm temperatures as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday evening bringing cooler air and at least small rain chances. A few spotty showers will be possible along and behind the front with the best chances lining up east of I-35.

Drier and cooler air works in for the second part of the week with highs falling into the 60s and lows falling back into the 30s and 40s. Highs will gradually warm back up into the 70s for the weekend.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist