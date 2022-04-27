Warm And Breezy Thursday And Friday

25 WEATHER — It has been quite nice across Central Texas since the rain Monday. It will be getting warmer Thursday and Friday with highs getting back in the mid 80s. The wind is expected to get going again as well into the 15-25mph range both days.

We should have some decent weather this weekend for outdoor plans, but we will have to keep an eye to the sky during the late afternoon and evening hours both Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms look possible, and some of those could be on the strong side. Right now we are keeping rain chances at 30%, so the activity will remain scattered across our area. Highs will make it into the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

More scattered storm activity is possible on and off next week. The highest rain potential could be Monday, but we are keeping it on the scattered side at 40%. We will get more detailed as we get closer!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist