Warm and breezy Friday before Easter weekend storm chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s today under mainly cloudy skies. A few storms will be possible late this evening over our western counties. Better storm chances work in this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm, muggy, and breezy for Friday

Storms possible west of I-35 overnight.

More shower and storm activity Easter Weekend.

Best chances overnight Saturday into Easter Sunday morning.

Good Friday morning! We are waking up to a muggy and breezy morning across Central Texas. Expect the mugginess and breeziness to hang around through the day today. We'll see highs in the upper 80s this afternoon with winds running 20-25mph and gusting to 30-35mph. Central Texas should stay dry today, but the first round of showers and storms will fire up across West Texas this evening and could roll into areas west of I-35 overnight. Activity is expected to die before reaching the I-35 corridor.

During the day Saturday, most models have us staying quiet, but I believe there will be pop up showers and maybe a storm or two. By far, the best chances of rain will arrive overnight Saturday into Sunday with a complex of storms organizing over West Texas and working into Central Texas. These storms should be weakening as they do so, but will likely cause your sunrise services to be on the wet side. The good news is it looks like the majority of this should clear the area in time for afternoon Easter egg hunts. The only exception may be the Brazos Valley where showers and storms may still pop. Total rainfall may near 1-2 inches over our western areas, with most areas staying under an inch, and even some staying under 1/2 inch from I-35 to the east.

Monday looks quiet, but an unsettled pattern takes over next week bringing isolated to scattered showers and storms. These will be spring-like storms, and will need to be monitored for severe weather.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

