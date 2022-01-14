Warm & breezy Friday, high fire danger Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for a big shift in the weather this weekend, as a strong cold front will be rolling into Central Texas.

Ahead of it, we'll have a very warm day today with highs in the mid 70s, running about 15 degrees above normal. We'll also keep south breezes around at 10-20 mph. We'll also see a few more clouds today.

Our strong cold front arrives overnight, with high temperatures occurring around midnight in the low 50s. Strong north winds will keep temperatures in the 40s all day on Saturday with feel-like temperatures hanging around in the 30s.

With dry relative humidity values, and wind gusts to 40-45 mph, we will have a high fire danger on Saturday. Avoid burning and don't throw cigarette butts out the window.

The coldest temperatures look to arrive overnight into Sunday morning as lows drop into the 20s. We'll warm up into the upper 50s Sunday and continue the warming trend into the new week. Highs will approach 70° again by the middle of the week before another shot of cold air arrives late next week. This one will come with some small rain chances as well, so we will have to watch things closely. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather