Warm and breezy for Friday, small weekend storm chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s today thanks to southerly winds around 15mph. We'll see some small storm chances work in this weekend before Monday's eclipse.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Southerly winds bring warm and muggy air back today with highs getting into the mid 80s.

Clouds return Saturday with storm chances possible late in the day overnight into Sunday.

Monday still looks cloudy, though some models are hinting that we could have more dry air than expected. They're also hinting at severe weather chances in the afternoon.

Rain chances really come up for the middle of the week.

We're waking up to temperatures that are a little warmer this morning, starting off the day in the 50s. South winds will continue to bring more warm and humid air into Central Texas today, pushing temperatures into the mid 80s. We'll have plenty of sun around, though some high clouds may work in during the evening making for nice sunsets!

Saturday will also be warm and breezy, but with more clouds, will only end up near 80. Overnight, a Pacific front will come through bringing drier air for Sunday. Some storms are possible overnight into Sunday morning with the passing of that front, though models are coming in drier than the last couple of days.

Heading into Monday, moisture will be moving north into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. It still looks like we will be under a deck of high clouds, however some of the newest model data, which has a higher resolution, is suggesting that we may have less mid-level cloud cover and potentially more of a broken cloud cover. Let's hope this trend continues! Unfortunately, some of these newer models are also showing the potential for some strong storms in the afternoon. That will need to be watched, as it could really affect travel the day of the Eclipse. Showers and storms look to develop in the afternoon and evening with more storm chances into Tuesday and Wednesday including the potential for severe weather. We will continue to update you on this in the coming days!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather