Warm again tomorrow with a couple showers

25 WEATHER — Notice how much more humid and warm it was today? Well, that kind of weather is going to be sticking around for a few days. We'll have the possibility of a few showers in the area tomorrow, and maybe a thunderstorm, but the chances aren't great. Highs on Monday should reach the low-80s. Election Day will be just as warm but without any chances of rain. Warm and humid conditions should last through Thursday, but a big change is on the way.

A cold front should be moving through sometime Friday. A bit of light rain will be possible during that time. Highs on Friday will be limited to the 60s, and the real impact of the front will be felt over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be in the 50s. In fact, highs in the 50s looks to continue into next week as well. The beginning of next week looks rather cloudy, and there may be some rain come Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist