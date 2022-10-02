Warm afternoons this week

25 WEATHER — We saw a few clouds make an appearance today for the first time in a while. Those cirrus clouds will stick around tonight and into tomorrow. I think most places will reach the upper-80s on Monday. The morning should be cool but not quite as cool as Sunday morning, when many of us fell into the 40s. Partly cloudy skies will return on Tuesday and remain with us through the week.

Highs will rise to the low-90s on Tuesday through Friday, but a weak cold front should move through late Friday. We won't get any rain out of it, but it should be enough to put our temperatures back into the mid-80s for the weekend. Next week looks to be along those same lines. No rain is expected for the next nine days, but there are some hints that the overall pattern could change about ten days from now. That may mean the chance of some rain.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist