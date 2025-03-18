VERY WINDY TUESDAY: South gusts reach 40mph with very high fire danger

CENTRAL TEXAS — Very high fire danger will be in place across Central Texas today as winds will gust above 40mph, combining with temperatures in the mid 80s. Extreme fire danger is on the way for Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Very high fire danger once again in place across Central Texas

Gusty winds out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts above 40 at times.

Fire danger increases Wednesday.

Winds die down Thursday.

Good morning! We're waking up to another gusty day across Central Texas as winds will continue to increase this afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts to 40mph or higher possible through the day. This will lead to a high to very high fire danger across the area. The bright spot is the fact winds are out of the south this morning bringing the humidity up. That will lead to slightly higher humidity this afternoon, keeping the fire danger away from the extreme category. Still, it needs to be respected because any fire that can get going today will spread quickly.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move into Central Texas. This will bring westerly winds initially, bringing much drier air into Central Texas. Wind gusts will still reach 30-40mph and that combination of dry air and gusty winds will lead to extreme fire danger across Central Texas. Anything that causes sparks should be avoided as fires will spread quickly. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

The good news is winds will relax Thursday, with a cool day in place in the 60s! The morning will start chilly in the 30s.

Winds pick back up this weekend, but an isolated storm will be possible Sunday night into Monday! Even better, winds look more relaxed to start the new week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh johns

25 Weather