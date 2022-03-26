Very warm start to the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs were observed in the upper-80s in many places today, especially west of I-35 where some 90s showed up. Tomorrow should be about as warm, with mostly sunny skies to go along with it. Just like today, the fire danger will be at critical levels tomorrow. Any kind of burning should be avoided.

Some clouds will return Monday morning. Highs in the 80s will last through Tuesday, and the humidity will slowly climb between now and then. It could feel humid on Tuesday before showers and storms arrive that night. The storms could continue into Wednesday morning, and while a few of those storms could be strong, the severe threat looks very low at this time. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with blustery winds.

The second half of the week should be quieter with highs in the 70s. Chilly mornings in the 40s could make a brief return a little over a week from now.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist