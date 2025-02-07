Very warm Saturday/Much cooler Sunday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We have had some nice spring-like weather over the past few days, and that will continue into the first half of the weekend. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 60s with some low clouds and patchy fog developing by morning. We should burn any clouds off Saturday afternoon with highs warming into the mid 80s. The record high Saturday is 88°, so I think that should be safe. With that said, a few areas west of I-35 may see upper 80s Saturday afternoon! Then it's time to talk about a cold front and a return to more February-like weather. The front should move through Waco/Temple/Killeen around midnight. That means the highs Sunday will likely be before sunrise. We will fall through the 50s through the day, and some folks across the northern half of Central Texas may make it into the upper 40s with a north wind at 10-20mph. We should see mostly cloudy skies behind the front, so that will help keep temperatures on the cool side as well.

A series of disturbances should move across Texas as we head into next week. This will bring on and off rain chances Monday through Thursday. Right now it appears the best chance of rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows in the 40s. Colder air arrives Thursday, so low temperatures should be back in the 30s by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!