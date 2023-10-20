Very warm October weekend

25 WEATHER — We are in the midst of a little October heat wave. We made the 90s Friday, and it appears we will do it again Saturday. We are forecasting a high of 93°, so that would bring the record high of 92° set just last year. Sunday will bring more clouds, so we should stay in the 80s Sunday afternoon.

Pinpointing exact rain chances next week is proving challenging. There will be a chance of showers and storms each and every day, but it appears Monday and Thursday should bring the highest rain chances. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with clouds and rain in the area, so we should top out in the low 80s most afternoons the way it looks right now. There will likely be a stronger cold front in the 9-12 day range, but the models are having a hard time pinpointing when the coolest air will get here this far out. For not it looks like sometime next weekend or early the next week!

Have a great weekend!