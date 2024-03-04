Very Warm Moving Into Tuesday

25 WEATHER — It feels like spring outside, and that will continue through most of this week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two possible. If a storm gets going, some small hail and gusty winds would be possible. Chances remain rather small though at 20%. Westerly winds dry us out and clear us out during the day Tuesday. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 80s with west winds at 5-15mph.

Our next storm system will be on approach late Wednesday into Thursday. The cap, a layer of warmer air aloft, may come into play once again. That means just scattered shower and storm activity, so I kept rain chances at 50% for now. A few showers may linger into Friday morning, but we should clear out Friday afternoon into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday and drop into the 60s this weekend behind a cold front.