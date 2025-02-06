Very warm February weather continues through Saturday

25 WEATHER — A 114 year old record was broken Thursday as highs climbed into the low 80s. Tonight should be mild with lows falling into the mid 60s. Areas of low clouds and fog are possible Friday morning with plenty of low level moisture across Central Texas. Cloud cover should break up Friday afternoon with highs once again reaching the low 80s. The warmest day is likely to occur Saturday ahead of a cold front. Southwest winds and sunshine should help propel temperatures into the mid 80s. The record high Saturday is 88°, and areas west of I-35 may flirt with upper 80s Saturday afternoon!

Then, the forecast gets complicated. How far south does a cold front get as we move through the day Sunday? Our best cold air model has the front between Waco/Temple/Killeen and Bryan/College Station, and I am going with that as of now. That means highs will be in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning, but the northern half of Central Texas may fall into the 40s by late afternoon. Be prepared for changing temperatures as we go through the day!

Rain chances should start to go up Monday as a series of disturbances move over Texas next week. This could bring on and off rain chances through Thursday. It should be much cooler than this week with highs in the 40s and 50s.