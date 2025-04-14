Very warm ahead of a weak cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb near 90 this afternoon ahead of a weak cold front. Expect Tuesday to be cooler with highs in the 70s. Rain chances look to be increasing for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A weak cold front pushes temps to near 90 today.

Cooler Tuesday in the 70s

Warm and muggy air for the second half of the week.

Storm chances return for Easter Weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a morning in the 60s, which is on the warm side. We'll see a warm day today as a cold front nears us. That will switch our winds to the southwest in advance of it, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. The cold front will slide through this evening, bringing a wind shift with some winds approaching 15mph at times. Clouds will increase overnight, which will slow down our cool-down. Northeast winds will be around Tuesday keeping highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Warm and muggy air returns Wednesday pushing temperatures back into the mid 80s. The warm and muggy conditions will hang on into the weekend. A pattern shift will send a storm system our way heading into the weekend. The core of the energy will push north of us, but come close enough to bring storm chances. These could start as early as Friday with isolated storms firing to our west, potentially working in during the evening. Saturday could look very similar, with the best chances to our northwest. Sunday should bring our best storm chances as the system passes to our north. While it won't be a slam dunk, we should see some scattered showers and storms. Some of these may be strong to severe.

We'll stay in a more favorable pattern for passing disturbances next week, which means we could still see a few showers and storms. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather