Very little relief over the weekend

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory continues this evening and will also be in effect for Saturday. Heat alerts could easily be extended as we go into next week. For now, expect afternoons to feel like the mid-100s to upper-100s. We'll have some clouds around tomorrow morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. As high pressure retreats to the west a bit, it is possible that we may get a shower or storm into our northern zones on Sunday. If a storm does develop, it may contain gusty winds and locally heavy rain.

Aside from that, we will go without rain for the next several days. Highs will once again be around 105° and 106° from Monday through Wednesday. We'll have plenty of sunshine next week. Drier air will hang out to the west of I-35 where elevated fire danger will remain. The humidity will be more intense around the I-45 corridor. Highs will remain in the 100s through the 10-day forecast.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather