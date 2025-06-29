Very little rain expected this week

25 WEATHER — A couple thunderstorms and showers have been noted today in the Brazos Valley, but those will likely be gone by tomorrow. Interestingly, there is a bit of data that suggests we'll have some scattered showers in the area for Monday, perhaps tied to a moisture surge from Tropical Storm Barry. I think this data is erroneous, and my forecast has us under mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid-90s. Tuesday should be a degree hotter than Monday.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the next several days. Really the only rain chance we have going for us will be on Thursday, as there might be a little rain in the vicinity of San Saba County and Mills County. Some data suggests that might stick around for the holiday in those areas, but I'm keeping the forecast dry for now. Isolated thunderstorms may not organize again until next Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather