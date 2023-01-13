Very January-Like Day for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following yesterday's windy day, we're finally waking up to weather more typical of what we would see in January. You'll need to bundle up, and will likely need a sweater most of the day as highs climb into the 50s.

Skies clear and winds calm later on tonight allowing for good Radiational Cooling. That means the coldest air will slide into the lowest lying areas. Most of Central Texas will see a light freeze. The good news is it's not a long duration freeze, so pipes should be okay. Bring in the pets and the plants though to be on the safe side.

We start the warming trend tomorrow as south winds will push us into the 60s. 70s arrive Sunday and we could be seeing temperatures close to 80 early next week. Our next best chance of rain works in Wednesday, which will hopefully give us some needed rainfall. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

