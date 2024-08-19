Very Hot Tuesday Temps

25 WEATHER — The heatwave that has been gripping the area will probably peak on Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 70s with highs Tuesday afternoon in the 103-105° range. The air mass has dried out some, so we aren't nearly as humid, which is good news. It limits rain potential, but it also makes it a little more bearable outside.

A weak cold front will pass through late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. It doesn't appear we will have enough to get storms going, but a very isolated storm looks possible west of I-35 Tuesday evening (10% chance). We should be slightly "cooler" Wednesday through Friday with highs closer to 100°.

We should continue to slide down this weekend on into next week. The upper high should shift farther north and west, so highs will come down as we get more influence from the Gulf of Mexico. That means highs will be in the upper 90s this weekend and the mid to upper 90s next week. We may even have some isolated storm chances return by the beginning of next week.