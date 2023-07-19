Very hot through Friday

Watch Now
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 15:37:41-04

25 WEATHER — The heat continues to be the main story around here in Central Texas. Highs will likely be in the triple digits through next week. We will be in the 102-105° range Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A weak front will try to push through the area this weekend. Winds will shift to the north, but there will be very little cooling. Highs will be around 100° Saturday and back to 102° Sunday. There could be a couple of isolated storms around with the front. Rain chances are still quite low though at 10-20%.

