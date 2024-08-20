Very hot day expected Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will near 105, likely making it the hottest day of the year in Central Texas. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect as a result. Limit time outside.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today has the potential to be the hottest day of the year.

Excessive heat warning and Heat advisory continue - take heat precautions.

Slight easing of the heat as we head into the weekend.

After ringing in 104 officially at Waco Regional Airport Monday, we could surpass that today. A weak cold front will attempt to work into our northeastern counties, which will only put the squeeze on our atmosphere. That leads to even more heating, which could push the mercury above 105 in many locations. While the humidity won't be unbearable, we could still see feel-like temperatures cruise near 107-108 in spots. Do your best to limit time outside during the heat of the day as it will be dangerous at times.

The weak cold front may lead to upper 90s Wednesday for northeastern counties, but should still reach 100 in the majority of Central Texas. Expect highs near 100 for the rest of the week. High pressure will relax a little this weekend into next week bringing highs in the upper 90s and maybe even some rain chances early next week! Cross your fingers!

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

