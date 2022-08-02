Watch Now
Very High Fire Danger Heading into the Middle of the Week

Highs will climb to the triple digits this afternoon with south breezes holding on. A Very High fire danger will be in place.
Posted at 7:37 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 08:37:09-04

25 WEATHER — The heat continues to roll on as we are in the first week of August. Today, expect highs to climb to the triple digits once again, topping out somewhere near 103 later on this afternoon. With the hot and dry conditions hanging around, we will see a very high fire danger in place. Don't do anything that could cause fires, as they will spread rapidly in these conditions.

There is a glimmer of hope towards the end of the week as high pressure relaxes. That could bring in a small chance of rain Friday and Saturday. Many will miss out, but this time of year, any chance is good.

No signs of relief look to be on the way as triple digits continue next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns
