Very Foggy to start the day, sunshine works back in this afternoon!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Fog will be around this morning before giving way to sunshine this afternoon. Expect a quiet week ahead.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Fog will be around this morning impacting your morning commute.

Nice afternoons will be in place in the 70s.

Next best rain chances arrive Sunday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a very foggy morning in spots. You need to be sure to take it easy on the roads, giving yourself plenty of time for your morning commute. Fog should burn off around 9/10am with sunshine working back in this afternoon. Under the sunny skies we will see highs in the mid 70s, with warmer temperatures to the west of I-35, and 60s east of I-35.

Expect similar conditions through Wednesday before a cold front sweeps in. This won't bring a huge cool-down, knocking temperatures into the 60s Thursday. Things should stay dry, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

Better storm chances arrive Sunday, though even those aren't spectacular. This will be a relatively quiet forecast.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather