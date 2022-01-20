Very Cold Tonight

CENTRAL TEXAS — What a change from 24 hours ago! We have struggled to rise through the 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s. A few light sleet showers and flurries will be possible across the southern half of Central Texas through early evening. No significant impacts are expected. We will gradually clear out tonight with lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Friday will be chilly, but at least we will see the sun. Highs will rise into the mid 40s with a northeast wind at 5-15mph. Another cold night is expected Friday night as we fall into the teens once again.

The weekend is looking better with lows 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase late Sunday ahead of our next storm system. This will bring a chance of rain to the area as we head into Monday. Right now it should all be in liquid form with temperatures above freezing Monday.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist