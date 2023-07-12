25 WEATHER — Our heat alerts have been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning across all of Central Texas. It will last at least through Thursday but may be extended. This means that areas along and west of Highway 281 will have actual temperatures of 105°+, while the rest of us will be dealing with a heat index of 110° or greater. Please use caution if you have to be outside for anything more than a brief spell.

High temperatures for the next several days will continue to be in the low-100s, so I imagine that we'll at least be dealing with heat advisories through the weekend and into next week. There isn't any relief headed our way next week, as things are expected to be just as hot. Rain will be staying away as well. I think the closest we'll come is Sunday when some rain could impact DFW, but as of now it does not look like we'll see any of that.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather