Unusually warm weather is back

25 WEATHER — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning with most places in the 60s. Clouds have been passing overhead, and while it may appear a little cloudy at times this morning, we should have a partly cloudy afternoon in store. Temperatures are going to be rising far above normal January levels again. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s. Tomorrow should be just as warm, with a few places perhaps reaching 80°.

Wednesday may get started with some scattered showers over the area that morning. As the showers move east, a few may develop into thunderstorms. That will probably only be the case in the Brazos Valley and along I-45. Highs on Wednesday should be in the low-70s. Thursday and Friday should be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. A little rain appears possible on Saturday, and cooler air should follow it. That will bring some 50s for next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather