Unusually warm heading into October

25 WEATHER — For the first time in a little while, there were actually clouds observed in Central Texas today. Still, sunshine was mostly shining through unobscured, which should also be the case tomorrow. The humidity going forward should be on the comfortable side but high temperatures will continue to be in the low-90s for the whole week ahead. It's a forecast that might resemble something more like summer. Going into next weekend, we'll still have some sun with warm afternoons.

Morning lows for the time being will continue to be in the 60s. With all the sun, it goes without saying that we won't be getting any rain any time soon. As such, we'll probably see growth of some moderate drought in Central Texas by the end of the week. The early part of next week looks dry as well. Without any help from the tropics, we'll need a major shift in our weather pattern to get some showers.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather