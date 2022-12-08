Unusual warmth will last through the week in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — A few showers have been noted on radar this morning but these have been isolated at best and quite light. Fog shouldn't be an issue as you are leaving home this morning. It's another warm start, and we will be on our way to highs in the upper-70s once again today. Though it's a cloudy start, some sun is expected for the afternoon. Lows on Friday morning will be in the mid-60s, and Friday will also be in the 70s.

In fact, temperatures in the 70s will continue all the way through Monday. Over the weekend, we'll see our rain chances go up a little bit, and there may be a few storms to go along with that. Monday evening could also bring a couple storms but as of now it looks like the more potent activity will stay to our north. We'll also watch Tuesday for some strong/severe storm potential, but the worst may stay east of here.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather