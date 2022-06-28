Unsettled weather continues this week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We were blessed with some beneficial rain yesterday evening across Central Texas! Many locations saw 1-2 inches of rain, with some picking up 2-4 inches of rain! This was due to tropical downpours that worked in and interacted with our stationary front. We'll have a small chance of storms later this afternoon as well, though the coverage should be lower. We'll see highs climb into the mid to upper 90s later this afternoon.

The tropical low bringing these rain chances will take a jog to the south for the middle of the week. That will keep rain chances lower here during the middle of the week. Models bring that low back to the north to end the week, which will bring storm chances back for Thursday, Friday, and even Saturday. As the low departs, we'll see high pressure settle back in bringing highs back to the triple digits for July 4th and beyond. So enjoy the break while we can!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather