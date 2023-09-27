Unseasonably warm to end September

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're adding on to the already hot 2023 by ending September on a warm note. Highs will continue to remain above average with temperatures getting into the mid 90s in the afternoon. Humidity will increase as we head into the weekend, making it feel warmer.

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue into the first week of October. There are some signs that we could get a storm system in here for the second half of next week. This could bring rain chances back into the picture and maybe some cooler air! We'll hope for it!

Have a good Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather