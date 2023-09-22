Unseasonably warm Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Unseasonable heat is set to continue here on Friday as highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon. South winds keep the humidity around, so it will feel closer to 100 in most locations. Even as football games start, we will be in the 90s, so be sure to stay hydrated as you're heading to those.

The heat and humidity hangs around through Sunday, but a few showers and storms will be possible Saturday evening with more widespread chances arriving Sunday into Monday as a cold front works through. Behind the front, highs will dip down to the upper 80s and low 90s to kick off the first full week of fall!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather