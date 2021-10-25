Unseasonable Heat Monday, Watching Wednesday Storm Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be the final week of October, but someone forgot to tell mother nature. A warm pattern is in place to start the week that will send temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s for your Monday. We should steer clear of breaking any records in Waco, but the Brazos Valley could see record heat. Muggy air will be in place, but will mix out with the heat this afternoon.

Overnight, moisture will increase as southerly winds kick up. We will start off with cloud cover and will likely keep it in place most of the day. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday, but overall it should be a quiet day.

Things ramp up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as our next cold front arrives. We will see a line of storms blow up along it during the evening hours over West Texas and work east. This will likely arrive in Central Texas during the daybreak hours Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. Right now, the biggest threat looks to stay west of I-35 but we will continue to adjust the forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Storms should clear out before lunch time on Wednesday with gusty northwest winds ushering in more seasonable air for the second part of the week. Highs will be near 80 on Halloween, but the weather looks quiet. A stronger cold front looks to arrive next week that could send our highs into the 60s! Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist