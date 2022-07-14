Under 100° Friday? It'll be close...

WACO, Texas — It was nice to get some scattered storm activity in here today!

The clouds and cool outflow helped keep temperatures down east of I-35, but we still had triple digits along and west of I-35. It will be a little cooler tonight with lows in the mid 70s as rain comes to an end. Friday should bring more sun with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. It'll be close to break the streak of 100s, so we will see!

This weekend, it's back to the triple digits. Highs will range from 101-103° both days under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks like another scorcher! Highs will be in the 100-105° range each day. There might be a few clouds to block the sun, but it appears we will be dry.