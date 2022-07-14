Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Under 100° Friday? It'll be close...

Storms will end tonight.
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:41:16-04

WACO, Texas — It was nice to get some scattered storm activity in here today!

The clouds and cool outflow helped keep temperatures down east of I-35, but we still had triple digits along and west of I-35. It will be a little cooler tonight with lows in the mid 70s as rain comes to an end. Friday should bring more sun with highs in the upper 90s to near 100°. It'll be close to break the streak of 100s, so we will see!

This weekend, it's back to the triple digits. Highs will range from 101-103° both days under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks like another scorcher! Highs will be in the 100-105° range each day. There might be a few clouds to block the sun, but it appears we will be dry.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019