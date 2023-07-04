Typical Toastiness for Independence Day!

CENTRAL TEXAS — This Independence Day is turning out rather par for the course as we will see heat and humidity hanging around, but not to excessive levels. Highs today should climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with humidity making it feel more like 102-103 during the afternoon. A couple of showers or storms may be around, but any activity will be very isolated, so most miss out. If you do end up under one, some brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. Any activity should clear out in time for Fireworks, but it will stay warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dress accordingly.

Isolated rain chances hang around for the next few days, through Thursday. Anything that forms will likely fall apart in the evening. Drier weather kicks in for the weekend into early next week as highs climb into the triple digits daily through much of next week.

Have a great Independence Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather