Typical Summer weather continues Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like numbers exceeding 100. Rain chances stay away until next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Typical summer heat continues.

Temperatures may stay shy of 100, but feel-like numbers will exceed it.

No rain chances until next week.

Good morning! We're stuck in the summer doldrums here in Central Texas as high pressure is settling in. That means the heat will continue to build and rain chances will stay away. Expect highs in the upper 90s, with feel-like numbers exceeding 100 in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 70s and we'll have light breezes out of the south and southeast with mainly to partly sunny skies through the weekend.

Heading into next week, high pressure will relax a bit allowing for highs to settle into the mid 90s and possibly bringing a small rain chance. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

