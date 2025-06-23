Typical June heat continues to start the new week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. The same pattern continues through much of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

Pattern stays pretty quiet through the work week.

Humidity makes it feel like 100 almost each day.

Good morning! It's another warm and humid start with lows in the mid 70s. Much like this weekend, we will see that lead to a warm and humid afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. With the humidity, we will see it feel like 100 to 105 in the afternoon. We are stuck between two patterns - hot and dry to the northeast, while it's rainy in West Texas and New Mexico. Neither pattern will really take over for us this week, so we will see the best of both worlds. We'll stay toasty, but will have the potential for an isolated shower and storm each afternoon.

There are some signs high pressure could restrengthen over us by the weekend into next week. With that a possibility, I have raised highs to the mid to upper 90s, but no steady pattern looks to take over.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather