Typical July Heat for the Holiday

Highs will climb into the mid 90s during the afternoon with humidity making it feel closer to 102. An isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 03, 2023
CENTRAL TEXAS — After last week's heat, this weekends rain showers and cooler temperatures have been a nice little break. Expect that to continue through the holiday with highs getting into the mid 90s during the afternoon - which is exactly what we should deal with this time of year. With the humidity, it may feel more like 102 during the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible, though many will miss out. Those that do end up under one could get some brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Any activity will fade as we head into the evening. A similar forecast is in place for independence day, and honestly for the rest of the afternoons this week.

By the weekend, high pressure will work back in. Once it arrives, expect highs to climb above 100 again with sunny skies as heat builds in once again.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
