Typical January weather for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 50s today with partly sunny skies. Expect warmer temperatures working through the week before a stronger front next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Typical January-like days to start the week.

Warmer temperatures for the second part of the week.

Arctic front arrives this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures near freezing, which will bring you the need to wear a jacket on your way out the door! That being said, it's not as cold as it was last week. Expect typical January weather to be around this afternoon as highs climb into the 50s. Tonight, some high clouds will linger around that could bring lows in the 30s, dependent on if high cloud cover lingers.

Expect temperatures to warm into the 60s by the end of the week before another plunge of Arctic air. It looks like moisture may be lacking for a winter storm with that, but we'll watch it closely.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather