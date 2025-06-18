Typical early summer weather...hot and humid

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you like summertime, then we have entered your time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s through the weekend. Heat index values will likely be just over 100° each afternoon. Other than a couple of isolated showers in the Brazos Valley, most areas will probably stay dry. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Next week, we may shave a couple of degrees off the temperatures, but it will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. We may increase moisture values enough for a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Right now, we will keep rain chances at 20-30%.