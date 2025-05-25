Two rounds of storms expected tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Spotty thunderstorms have come to an end this evening, but more storms are on their way for late tonight. As we get close to dawn, a line of showers and thunderstorms will come in from the northwest. These will be in the process of weakening but may still contain heavy rain and gusty winds. This first round should clear our counties by mid-morning. That should hopefully leave us a window of some quiet weather for midday and much of the afternoon.

In the evening hours and close to dusk, new scattered thunderstorms should develop. These will have the potential to be strong, perhaps even severe with some damaging winds and hail. We'll also have to watch for some flooding potential, especially since some areas may have already received a good rain that morning. Evening plans outdoors may need to be ready to move inside. Scattered thunderstorms will remain possible through the middle of the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather