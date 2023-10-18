Turning warmer Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a record cold start on Tuesday, things are not as cold this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 40s and the 50s, and this will be one of the cooler mornings of the next week as a warmer air mass is set to move in. Winds will increase out of the south today bringing highs into the mid 80s. Overnight lows only fall into the 50s and 60s.

A weak cold front will actually move through on Thursday, but all it will really bring is a wind shift. The colder air in the system will dive to our east, and with drier air in place, we will actually see warmer temperatures behind the front. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s for Friday and remain in the 90s through the weekend.

Tropical storm Norma is developing in the Pacific near Mexico. Moisture from this will actually lift up over Texas next week increasing cloud cover, and bringing rain chances for West Texas. There are signs that moisture will move over us by mid-week too which should bring the potential for showers and storms. While it's early, models are looking promising that we could get some beneficial rainfall. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather